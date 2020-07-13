Oliver Stone Sounds Off on Hollywood Over Political Correctness: They’re ‘Too Fragile, Too Sensitive’

Wall Street and JFK director Oliver Stone went in on Hollywood’s fragility during an interview the New York Times published Monday — calling the industry “too sensitive” and “ridiculous.”

When asked if he would make another Hollywood film, the director he admitted still worn out from his first 20 — noting that his 2012 film Savages, starring Blake Lively and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was his last mainstream movie.

“‘World Trade Center’ was one of my most successful films financially. So the parade continued. The problem is in Hollywood. It’s just so expensive — the marketing,” Stone said. “Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive. Hollywood now — you can’t make a film without a Covid adviser. You can’t make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It’s ridiculous.”

When asked why it was so ridiculous, Stone responded by ripping into Hollywood’s newfound political correctness — likening it to a mad tea party in Alice in Wonderland.

“The Academy changes its mind every five, 10, two months about what it’s trying to keep up with,” he said. “It’s politically correct [expletive], and it’s not a world I’m anxious to run out into. I’ve never seen it quite mad like this. It’s like an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party.”

Stone reiterated the higher price of making a film in 2020 due to the precautions needed to ensure safety amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many in the industry have also recently been confronted with how they represent race or handle diversity following George Floyd’s killing in March, possibly explaining Stone’s frustration with political correctness in Hollywood.

Several actors who play voices of Black characters have stepped down, citing both their privilege and the need for better, more inclusive representation within Hollywood. HBO Max has also added a four-minute, 26-second disclaimer ahead of Civil War epic Gone with the Wind, explaining its problematic depiction of slavery.

