Former President Donald Trump was concerned during his first year in office about China possibly sending hurricanes to the U.S. and he asked multiple administration officials about responding militarily, according to a Rolling Stone report citing multiple sources.

Trump’s question to other officials was whether China had the technology to create man-made hurricanes and then to deliberately send them to the U.S. The repeated inquiries led to some in the administration referring to it as the then-president’s “‘Hurricane Gun’ thing,” according to the report by Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley.

“It was almost too stupid for words,” a former official who wished to remain anonymous told Rolling Stone. “I did not get the sense he was joking at all.”

Another former official — who also remained anonymous — claims Trump recommended nuking hurricanes. It should be noted, however, that reports accused Trump of this very thing in the past, and he denied it in 2019.

“The story by Axios that President Trump wanted to blow up large hurricanes with nuclear weapons prior to reaching shore is ridiculous. I never said this,” he tweeted back in the days when he could still do that sort of thing.

The former official cited by Rolling Stone, however, insists the former president did make just such a recommendation around the time he was also expressing concern about hurricanes being potentially weaponized.

“I kept it together until I got back to my office… I do not know where the [then-]president would have heard about that… He was asking about it around the time, maybe a little before, he asked people about nuking hurricanes,” the source said.

Trump reportedly stopped bringing up the possibility that China was weaponizing hurricanes sometime in 2018, noting the subject was broached less and less until the president eventually “occasionally joked about it” later.

