A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death and three others to prison in over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi’s case was the subject of international outrage in 2018 when the writer, a Saudi government critic and columnist for The Washington Post, was brutally murdered and dismembered after being lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Eleven Saudi government agents were accused of being responsible for the “rogue operation,” though U.S. intelligence agencies and international investigators that determined the Saudi royal family, particularly Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), likely ordered the murder.

The New York Times notes that the handling of Khashoggi’s case in Riyadh’s criminal court has faced extensive criticism over the past year. Not only has Turkey accused Saudi Arabia of failing to cooperate in their joint investigation of the murder, but the Riyadh trial has been cloaked in secrecy, with very little information about it being released to the public.

“Saudi Arabia’s absolution of its senior leadership of any culpability in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi raises serious concerns over the fairness of the criminal proceedings,” Human Rights Watch researcher Adam Coogle told the Times. “Saudi Arabia’s handling of the murder, from complete denial to hanging the murder on lower-level operatives in a trial that lacked transparency, demonstrates the need for an independent criminal inquiry.”

