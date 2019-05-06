The Seattle Times suspended reporter Mike Rosenberg after another journalist, Talia Jane, tweeted screenshots yesterday of Twitter direct messages he sent sexually harassing her.

Jane, who has written for the New York Post and Vice, did not initially share Rosenberg’s name when she posted screenshots of a Twitter conversation they recently had. A then-unnamed Twitter user can be seen asking Jane about applying for reporting jobs before writing, “Anyway you’re so beautiful” and “Anyway you’re so hilarious.”

He then suddenly added, “There is so much cum on your face.”

being a woman is totally normal and very cool pic.twitter.com/YSjk5frlJ4 — talia jane (@itsa_talia) May 5, 2019

“This isn’t appropriate or acceptable,” Jane replied.

“Holy sh*t, you’re entirely right, that wasn’t intended for you, I am incredibly sorry,” Rosenberg said in a response Jane screenshotted, before telling him to delete his account or “go ahead and tweet that you’re the one who sent this.”

In another post, Jane said she is “feeling supes chill that an established, married journalist is so comfortable using my lack of a job to get me to chat so he can tell me I have cum on my beautiful, hilarious face.”

Jane then revealed that Rosenberg was the perpetrator of the explicit messages after noting that “he sent an email asking for empathy to not out him and promised a $1,000 donation to NOW (National Organization for Women)” and calling it the “wrong move.”

She also emailed the Seattle Times to alert them of their reporter’s behavior, to which their executive editor replied: “Thank you for the email and for bringing this to our attention. You’re right that his kind of behavior is not OK and I’m sorry you had to be subjected to this. We’ll definitely discuss this among the newsroom’s senior leadership and talk to [redacted] about it and deal with it appropriately.”

Seattle Times president Alan Fisco released a statement acknowledging the allegations and announcing Rosenberg’s leave.

“The Seattle Times has been made aware of allegations of sexual harassment earlier today against a newsroom employee,” Fisco said. “We take these kinds of allegations very seriously and have suspended the employee pending an investigation by our human resources group.”

