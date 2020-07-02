Actor Ron Perlman Tells Dean Obeidallah What Hellboy Would Do to Trump

Outspoken actor Ron Perlman painted a picture of President Donald Trump meeting up with the Hellboy character in the afterlife, telling SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah “I hope I’m the first m*********** he meets when he gets down there.”

On Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s The Dean Obeidallah Show, Perlman went off on Trump, telling Obeidallah “He’s not f****** president of anything. He’s a f****** guy who has this insatiable need to maintain” money, power, and attention.

“He’s using this high office, which is one of the great honors that it can be bestowed upon anyone — to be in a position where they can really really guide the world to a better place, guide the country to a greater sort of spiritual level of e pluribus unum. That’s the f****** mandate right there,” Perlman said.

“And we have a guy who will do anything to a sort of satiate the sexual fetish need he has for the things that I listed, which again is money, power, and attention,” he continued. “There is no core, there is no America, there is no anything.”

Perlman called it “sick and twisted” that Trump resonates with so many people, and that “It blows my mind that anybody could listen to this guy for one f****** second Dean, and think that he’s the president of anything.”

“But this thing of politicizing the life and deathness of this virus, of just taking a contrary position to be provocative, to sort of titillate that mass of people that he titillates by just pushing their angry button, if you go to hell, I don’t know a better way to get there than the way this guy has comported himself during this horrifically tragic event,” Perlman said.

“And you played Hellboy, so we’re going to say you might know what you’re talking about,” Obeidallah said.

“Well I hope I’m the first m*********** he meets when he gets down there too,” Perlman said.

“I imagine Hellboy would have some fun with Donald Trump,” Obeidallah joked, to which Perlman replied “I would show him what the right hand of Doom feels like on a mother f******.”

Perlman is an outspoken critic of Trump, and was also recently involved in a high-profile Twitter interaction in which Senator Ted Cruz tried to arrange a wrestling match between Perlman and Congressman Jim Jordan.

