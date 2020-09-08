Bill Clinton to Launch a Podcast With iHeartMedia

Former President Bill Clinton is reportedly partnering with iHeartMedia to launch a podcast in 2021, which will build on one he hosted last year for the Clinton Foundation.

“The podcast is inspired by President Clinton’s belief that the purpose of his work in public service is to give people the opportunity to live their best life story,” said Craig Minassian, chief communications and marketing officer for the Clinton Foundation, confirming the deal to Deadline — which first reported the agreement. “The show will be built on his gift for storytelling, his ability to explain complex issues in a relatable way and showcase his wide-range of interests and well-known intellectual curiosity through conversations about the ideas and events that continue to shape his work and our world.”

The foundation’s previous podcast, Why Am I Telling You This, which launched last year, featured Chelsea Clinton as a co-host and included several high-profile guests.

The father-daughter duo spoke to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, chef and activist José Andrés, Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, and NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship coach Dawn Staley, along with several others.

The news of Clinton’s media venture follows Hillary Clinton’s own partnership with iHeartMedia, as the former Secretary of State is getting set to launch a podcast this year.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]