Chris Christie Torches Trump For 6 Minutes Over Sex Abuse Verdict on Brian Kilmeade’s Show

Chris Christie delivered a six-minute takedown of Donald Trump’s response to the E. Jean Carroll verdict, making fun of the former president’s self-pitying over his personal misfortunes.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade’s spoke to Christie on his radio show about Trump’s 2024 run, and the former New Jersey governor was asked to predict the impact of Trump being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll. Christie answered by mocking Trump’s “ridiculous” Truth Social rampage wherein Trump claimed to have “ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA” who Carroll is.

How many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian? I mean, he must be the unluckiest S.O.B. in the world. He just has random people who he has never met before, who are able to convince a jury that he sexually abused them. I mean, this guy. It’s one person after another, one woman after another. The stories just continue to pile up. And I think we all know he’s not unlucky and that he engaged in this kind of conduct, and he talked about it himself in the Access Hollywood tape…If he’s this unlucky, Brian, if none of this has really happened, he’s just unlucky, we don’t want to guy this unlucky of as president either.

While Christie expressed doubt that the verdict will result in Trump’s political death, he continued to make the point that many of Trump’s worst setbacks were the result of his own outrageous comments and behavior. Christie used Trump’s Access Hollywood comments as a prime example of this since the ex-president defended his infamous remarks during his deposition for the Carroll case.

“This is a guy who believes this Brian,” Christie said. “Why do we keep making excuses and why don’t we listen to his own words? And his own words in a deposition said that what he said in the Access Hollywood tape about being able to assault women with impunity because you’re a star. He said I’m a star and that’s true today and it’s been true for 1,000 years.”

Listen above via The Brian Kilmeade Show.

