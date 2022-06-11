Dem. Congressman Ted Lieu and Dean Obeidallah Agree Trump Needs To ‘Spend His Twilight Years In A Prison Cell’ Over Jan. 6

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu and SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah agreed that former President Donald Trump should die in prison over the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The primetime House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol hearing Thursday has dominated almost all news media this week, especially with the anti-Trump “resistance” media.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host and Lieu spoke into existence the fondest wishes of Trump’s opponents — that he spend the rest of his life in prison as a result of the riot:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: You know, Richard Nixon did a lot of bad things, but I’m not aware of Richard Nixon saying that maybe his own vice president should be hung. I think Donald Trump has created a new level of lowness for presidents. REP. LIEU: Absolutely. And not only did the former president believe very bad things, he caused his supporters to do very bad things. And you had not only destruction of property, but people died as a result of the January 6 insurrection. Donald Trump is the only president in United States history not to accept the results of the election. He’s only president in United States history to ignore the will of the voters, and he needs to be held accountable. And I’m very pleased the Gang of 6 committee is doing exactly that. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: And personally, I hope he’s the only former president to spend his twilight years in a prison cell being and I don’t say that because I dislike the man — and I do — but because no president, neither Democrat nor Republicans can see what Trump did and get away with it. And that he, I believe, should be a living monument to this is what’s going to happen to you if you ever try a coup, if you ever incite an attack on our Capitol, your twilight years will be in a prison cell. In anything but that, I think, Congressman, is really spilling dark days ahead for our republic because another person… There could be a Democratic demagogue one day. We don’t know. Could be 20 years from now. Who says, well, Trump got away with it. Why can’t I do it and I’ll be better at it? So I have deep concerns for our republic. This is not left or right. This is not Democrat versus Republican. This is saving our republic going forward. REP. LIEU: I agree with every word you just said.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

