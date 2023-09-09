‘Donald Trump MUST Die In Jail!’ Liberal Host Says Example Must Be Set To Prevent Another Coup

SiriusXM host and MSNBC author Dean Obeidallah said ex-President Donald Trump “MUST die in prison” to deter anyone else from attempting a coup, and that he expects Trump will be well protected in jail.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher — me — was Obeidallah’s guest, and discussed the provocative ways people talk about death in politics these days.

Asked to imagine how the media would react if President Joe Biden went around asking people “Do you really want to vote for a guy who might die in prison?”Obeidallah offered his thoughts on the question:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: No, I think Donald Trump I think Donald Trump MUST die in prison because I don’t care if he was 45 years old. You should get life in prison if you attempt a coup, and there should be no chance of parole. I don’t care who it is. That’s why I think Donald Trump or anyone else in terms of who must die in jail, because either we’re going to protect the Democratic Republic or we’re going to allow people in this case, Trump to chip away at our democracy and chip away at what we believe in these institutions. That’s why I’m so passionate about, like with every fiber of my being, that Donald Trump has to live out his natural days, his last days of natural life in a prison cell.

It’s important to say to everyone, You can’t do this. That’s why it so outrages me now, when Ron DeSantis was on Newsmax a few days ago saying, Oh, we’re going to look at pardons for the Proud Boys, like Trump said, this is outrageous. These people plotted an attack. The prosecution laid out the case. They began plotting right after the election. When Trump said the election was stolen, they brought their people there. They had 200 people there at ten in the morning, way before Trump’s speech down by the Capitol, because they had plotted how they were going to attack the Capitol. And they did that to stop the certification. And that’s why they were convicted of seditious conspiracy, just one step below treason.

And the idea that Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump are going to pardon them to me again, that is on the border of being treasonous, these people attacked our Capitol to prevent the certification of election. So I’m pretty clear where I go. And people accuse me like, oh, you say things that get people riled up like, nope, I or get what you said. I get organically riled up about this because I believe in this system. And, and if you don’t believe in it, so be it. But if you believe in it, I don’t think there’s any conclusion could bring that. Donald Trump has to end up in a prison cell and live his last days out in that prison cell.

TOMMY CHRISTOPHER: And. But you don’t think he’s going to get murdered in prison?

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: No, I think he’ll be highly protected. Highly protected, he’s going to a Secret Service. He might. I know. FranknFigliuzzi said to me he thinks they’d put him in Supermax because people think supermax is to protect America from those criminals. That’s part of it’s also protect those criminals from other bad people in jail. You want them to serve out their term.