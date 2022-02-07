Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt spoke with former Governor Chris Christie (R-NJ) on Monday and offered an explanation for why he “never” talks about Jan. 6.

The conversation began with Hewitt asking Christie why the “Manhattan-Beltway media” are so laser-focused “on the censure of Liz Cheney, my friend, and Adam Kinzinger” and missed what he deems to be the big news out of the RNC winter meeting last week – the rule dropping the GOP’s association with the Presidential Debate Commission.

Christie, who was on mainstream media talk shows over the weekend lamenting Trump’s behavior surrounding Jan. 6, responded, “this is what they do.”

“Their cause is the cause of the Democratic Party,” Christie said of the media, adding, “And so they don’t want to talk about the inherent problems with the Presidential Debate Commission and what that’s going to lead to in 2024. They’d rather continue to talk about January 6th.”

“I never talk about January 6th, because I like my audience. I don’t want them to turn me off. And they’re bored. They do not like it. It is illegitimate,” Hewitt then told the former governor.

“I just am curious.,” Hewitt continued. “Do you think the blue bubble knows how absolutely uninterested America is in the January 6th Select Committee, which is actually a rump parliament gone wild?”

Christie happily agreed, saying, “No, I don’t think they have any idea, because they live in their own world.”

