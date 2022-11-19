‘I Hope He Resists!’ Hero Jan. 6 Cop Michael Fanone Gleefully Imagines Arrest of Donald Trump For Inciting Attack

Former D.C. Metro Police Officer and current CNN analyst Michael Fanone told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump deserves to be arrested, and added “I hope he resists!”

Trump is currently under multiple investigations that could result in criminal charges, including Justice Department probes into his mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Fanone to weigh in on Trump’s new campaign for president and the resulting appointment of a special counsel — and asked Fanone if he wishes he could be the one to arrest Trump:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: What is your reaction to Donald Trump not being charged, and now announcing a third run for president of the United States of America? MICHAEL FANONE: Well, I’m not going to say that I’m still holding out hope, but I still expect the Department of Justice to do its job. You know, if you had asked me on January 7th, I would have told you unequivocally Donald Trump and his allies were morally and ethically responsible for what happened on January 6th. At the end of the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6 insurrection, I believe that there is clear and convincing evidence that ties Donald Trump and his allies to this scheme, which he orchestrated to defraud the American people. I mean, it was clear to me that before the first vote was ever cast, his plan was to deny the outcome of the election. And, you know. His allies, Roger Stone, also coordinated with some of these anti-government extremist groups, the Oath Keepers, the three percenters and the Proud Boys, and that their intention that day was to disrupt the counting of the electoral votes, disrupt the certification of the election through violence. And that violence was the plan long before January 6th came about. And so that being said, that there is this clear and convincing evidence. Donald Trump should be indicted and he should be tried. And it’s our responsibility as Americans to accept the outcome of that trial. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: If you were still a full-time police officer, would you have liked the opportunity to actually arrest Donald Trump for those charges? MICHAEL FANONE: Oh, I love it. I hope he resists!

Watch above via SiriusXM.

