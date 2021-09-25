Rep. Jamie Raskin told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that the January 6 commission is “turning over evidence of criminal acts to the Department of Justice,” and will turn over any such evidence related to potentially charging former President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Raskin, who is a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, about the fact that Trump has not been convicted of a crime in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Raskin pointed out that Trump was charged in the impeachment, and that the commission will, and is, turning over evidence of crimes to the Department of Justice:

Dean: Are you surprised that all these people are charged for storming the capitol who were there, that Donald Trump has not been charged with anything? Rep Raskin: Well of course he was charged with “incitement to violent insurrection” in the House and he was impeached for it–that was his second impeachment. Although he beat the constitutional spread–we didn’t make it to 2/3s in the Senate–there was a 57 to 43 vote [to convict] which included every Democrat and seven Republican senators representing every part of the country. So we’ve got concurrent bipartisan bicameral majorities establishing as a legislative and constitutional fact that Donald Trump incited a violent instruction. But you’re right he’s not been criminally charged yet for it. But we’re perfectly willing to turn over any evidence that we have of criminal acts and we are turning over evidence of criminal acts to the Department of Justice.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also told reporters that President Joe Biden and his administration will not support any claim of executive privilege by the former president.

Watch above via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com