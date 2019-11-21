Fox News host Brian Kilmeade accused Jonah Goldberg of being driven “nuts” by President Donald Trump after the conservative pundit completely dismantled defenses of the president’s Ukraine scandal on Thursday.

As Kilmeade hosted Goldberg for an extensive debate on his radio show, the discussion landed on how “Trump is forcing the Republican Party” into defending Trump’s insistence that his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “perfect.” Goldberg explained how this puts the GOP in a difficult position since it is based on the “utterly implausible” argument that Trump is genuinely interested in tackling Ukrainian corruption (specifically, Burisma.)

“It’s just all garbage, and it’s so obviously garbage,” Goldberg argued.

Kilmeade argued that the Ukraine scandal has nothing to do with the 2020 race, and the issue is exclusively rooted in Trump’s 2016 grievances.

“No one said Biden 2020,” Kilmeade noted. “The President is still obsessed with his Obama, Hillary and Biden’s in charge there, and sitting on that board is Hunter Biden, and he can’t believe this guy’s got a pass. Now would you and I be obsessed with Hunter Biden? Probably not. But he’s getting a pass, the guys an absolute mess, he doesn’t deserve that job, and the lack of curiosity for Democrats to even question that, along with Joe Biden’s opponents, show a lack of courage.”

Goldberg acknowledged Kilmeade’s argument on Trump’s resentment.

“Let’s assume you’re absolutely right, and it had nothing to do with 2020,” Goldberg said. “That’s not in the national interest either. That is indulging your pet grievances and holding up military aid because you’re ticked off and offended.”

Kilmeade responded by presenting a rationale for Trump’s Ukraine interests, but Goldberg told him “you’re giving Trump all sorts of benefits of the doubt that defy the factual record on this.”

Goldberg pointed out Trump’s claim he cares deeply about corruption is absurd given Burisma is the only example of corruption Trump ever talks about, and “he doesn’t care about corruption anywhere else in the world.”

He embarked on a fiery rant emphasizing the absurdity of Trump’s case:

“The simple fact is its all pretext and rationalization for the fact that Trump wanted something very specific and narrow out of Ukraine and no place else. Trump loves to praise dictators in Egypt and the Philippines and North Korea, these incredible corrupt places, in Russia. You say we want to get to the bottom of Russia, there is zero evidence to this date that Trump has actually committed to the idea that Russia really did anything in the election. This is all smoke and mirrors.”

“I think you’re too extreme. I think Trump’s driving you nuts,” Kilmeade responded. “You’re going over the edge on this.”

Goldberg’s response:

“I’ve got an enormous number of friends at Fox News, you’ve got guests every single day on Fox & Friends who are wildly more deluded than anything I sound like right now, in favor of Donald Trump.”

Listen above, via WOKV-AM.

