The man of the people has chimed in on the NFL overtime rules following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 42-36 win over the Buffalo Bills.

“The overtime rule is so ridiculous,” comedian Larry David declared on the Rich Eisen Show.

“I win a coin toss and I score a touchdown and the other team, they’re done. No good,” David said. “Why do they not have a chance? A coin toss is deciding the winner of a game. Nothing makes sense in this world.”

David then explained that he needs to run both the country and the NFL. “I need to be president, not just NFL commissioner,” he said. “The coin toss is so idiotic. I mean it’s not idiotic, give the other team a chance! Give the other team a chance to come back. It’s not fair. It’s just not fair. Let’s do what’s fair.”

NFL fans were infuriated after the Chiefs won the overtime coin toss and Patrick Mahomes drove 75 yards in just eight plays to end the AFC championship, and the Bills were unable to respond.

🗣 THE OVERTIME RULES ARE RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/eo0p4w46me — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 25, 2022

Watch above via The Rich Eisen Show.

