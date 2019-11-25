Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared on Fox News host Brian Kilmeade’s radio show, where he defended launching an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden.

“Nothing to do with friendship,” Graham told Kilmeade on The Brian Kilmeade Show Monday. “When Joe Biden was vice-presidential nominee in 2008, he tore the bark off John McCain and Sarah Palin Nobody asked him ‘hey will this hurt your friendship?’ … my job is to make sure the people I represent in South Carolina that their voices are heard. Nobody in the media really gives a damn that Hunter Biden was sitting on the board receiving $50,000 a month … what a joke, there has been no investigation.”

Kilmeade noted that Biden has said Graham was being held hostage by Trump and was only launching the investigation because Trump wanted him to do that.

Graham pointed to passing a resolution to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and attacked House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff’s impeachment inquiry.

“Don’t feel bad about me, don’t worry about me I am fine Joe, you’re a good man, you lived a very consequential life,” Graham said, before attacking Biden for “sitting on the sidelines as the Democratic Party takes a sledgehammer to Trump.”

Graham also responded to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, who called Graham’s investigation “disappointing” on MSNBC’s Kasie DC.

“We’re not gonna play the game like you want to play,” Graham said, responding to Coons.

Listen above.

