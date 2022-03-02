Mark Levin Blasts Fox News Colleagues, Claims He Hasn’t Been on America’s Newsroom Because Dana Perino ‘Hates Me’

Fox News’ Mark Levin attacked his network colleague, Dana Perino, claiming he has never appeared on America’s Newsroom because she “hates me.”

Levin revealed this alleged intra-network enmity on his radio show Tuesday after playing a portion of the latest interview Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) gave to America’s Newsroom.

“That’s the Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino show,” said Levin. “You know I’ve never been invited on that show, Mr. Producer? You want to know why? Dana hates me. Yeah, it’s true.”

Levin kept going with this by claiming Perino “doesn’t like me [because] She’s a Bush-y, and I’m not. She’s a Rove-ite, and I’m not. So, they take these things very personally, I think.”

“Bill Hemmer has called me in the past. He’s actually a very nice guy if you want to know the truth,” Levin digressed. He swiftly got back to attacking Fox News contributor Karl Rove by saying “He was supposed to be part of the group that was going to fight tooth and nail and defeat these efforts of gerrymandering that would blow out the Republicans, and he’s utterly failed. He’s failed at most of what he does.”

“I raise these things. I’m critical of these things, so I’m just not part of the social circle,” Levin concluded.

Levin’s friendly-fire comes as Tucker Carlson seemingly launched his own attack on network colleague Jennifer Griffin, who has drawn public intrigue lately for her fact-checks on the erroneous commentary the network has aired on the war in Ukraine.

