Mark Levin Goes on Nuts Tear Against Bernie Sanders, Calls Him an Anti-Semite With an ‘Islamo-Nazi Mentality’

Conservative radio host and Fox News personality Mark Levin checked off all the fear-mongering boxes on Tuesday by declaring Senator Bernie Sanders an America-hating anti-Semite who’s leading the Democratic Party into “embracing an Islamo-Nazi mentality.”

As Levin railed against the media on his show by calling the press dishonest “opinionists,” he accused reporters of “giving Bernie Sanders a pass on his deep-rooted anti-Semitism and the deep-rooted anti-Semitism of a number of his top surrogate lieutenants.”

After taking a little break to rip “oligarch” Michael Bloomberg and the Democratic party’s positions on healthcare, Levin returned to Sanders and started yelling:

“I’m telling you the truth. And the kind of people Bernie Sanders is pulling around him could come out of the Third Reich. That’s right, I said it. The way these people talk and the things that they say. Somebody has to have the guts to point it out. Somebody has to have the guts to speak out. Even though I’m condemned, left and right, too damn bad. People always say ‘why didn’t anyone say anything?’ Well, I’m saying it. The man leading the Democrat Party right now is embracing an Islamo-Nazi mentality when it comes to the Jewish state. He hates America.”

Bernie Sanders is Jewish.

Listen below, from minute 40:00, via The Mark Levin Show:

