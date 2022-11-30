Mark Levin Lays Waste to ‘Utterly Useless’ Matt Gaetz and His Gang of ‘Five Boneheads’ Leading Far-Right Revolt Against McCarthy

Conservative radio host Mark Levin went off on the “bonehead” Congressional Republicans threatening to derail Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to be the next speaker of the House.

Levin used his show on Tuesday to talk about how the Republican Party’s slim majority in the House of Representatives may cause a struggle for McCarthy to get the votes he needs to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Hard-right members of the Congressional GOP have publicly opposed McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, so the House minority leader is currently trying to bring these factions in line and secure the 218 votes he needs.

Levin had no patience for this drama, lashing out at these “five boneheads in the House of Representatives.” He argued that these GOP rebels have no alternative nearly as electable as McCarthy, so they’re “playing right into the hands” of their political foes with this internal squabbling.

“How can they be so stupid?” Levin railed as he blasted these lawmakers for standing in the way of Republican efforts to smoothly implement their agenda. He then proceeded to name and shame these “five saboteurs,” starting with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

“Oh he’s enjoyable to watch on TV, very clever debater. Utterly useless!” Levin seethed. He then set his sights on Andy Biggs (R-AZ), pronouncing him a “phony conservative.”

This rant didn’t let up as Levin went after Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) by asking “who is this moron?” He also didn’t spare Ralph Norman (“never heard of him”) or Matt Rosendale (“part of the gang of five saboteurs”).

“They know they have no Plan B. They know they have no plan at all! The other conservatives in the Freedom Caucus and House where they have finally figured this out, but what’s what these 5 knuckleheads? They’re playing right into the hands of the Democrats, right into the hands of the establishment Republicans, right into the hands of the media!

