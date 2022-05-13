Mark Levin Rips Fellow Fox News Host Laura Ingraham: She ‘Has a Cork Up Her Nose’



Mark Levin took a shot at Laura Ingraham on Friday over her opposition to Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania.

Levin, who hosts the Fox News talkshow Life, Liberty & Levin on Sundays, said on his radio program he doesn’t understand why Ingraham – whose time slot he substituted for her name – opposes Oz. The segment was flagged by Media Matters.

The host speculated it’s because she’s on camera and therefore thinks she knows “what’s best for you without actually inquiring into it.”

He also stated Ingraham “has a cork up her nose over this.”

For some reason the 10PM-er has a real hate-on for Oz. I don’t hate Oz. I don’t hate [David] McCormick. I think they’re both terrific men. I don’t really hate any of these candidates. But there’s something going on with the 10PM-er. I’m a Pennsylvanian. 10PM-er’s not a Pennsylvanian. But some people, because they have a camera in their face, actually think they know what’s best for you without actually inquiring into it. Sounds like a perfectly nice guy, sounds like a perfectly legitimate conservative. No reason to tear the guy down, I don’t think. Do you, Mr. Producer? And yet these people get these platforms. They think they’re so smart. 10PM-er has a cork up her nose over this. I don’t know what the problem is.

After former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in April, Ingraham called the move a “mistake.”

“I think it was a mistake to endorse Oz,” she said. “I’ll say it. I’m not afraid to say it. It was a mistake to endorse Oz.”

Some conservatives have questioned Trump’s endorsement, given Oz previously held liberal positions on issues such as abortion, guns, and climate change.

h/t: Media Matters

