Mary Trump Says the President ‘Enjoyed Every Second’ of Capitol Attack

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that she believes her uncle “enjoyed every second” of the violent attack on the United States Capitol last week.

“In your mind, is there any question that Donald wanted people to lay siege on our Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s votes?” Obeidallah asked Mary on Thursday’s The Dean Obeidallah Show.

Mary confirmed she had no doubt that her uncle wanted the assault on the Capitol to occur, condemning him for urging others to do his dirty work.

“He enjoyed every second of it,” Mary said. “He is a physical coward, but he’s perfectly happy when other people commit violence on his behalf.”

Mary went on to say that Trump truly believed an attack on the United States Capitol would stop members of the House from voting to certify Biden’s 2020 election victory.

“So, not only did he support it, he definitely, ok I don’t want to say definitely because I don’t know for sure. I would be shocked if he hadn’t been directly involved in planning it and supporting it,” she added.

Mary’s prediction comes after Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) told Hugh Hewitt that Trump was “delighted” while watching violent mobs attack the Capitol, claiming “he wanted there to be chaos.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also reported that Trump was “borderline enthusiastic” while watching his supporters storm the Capitol.

“He was fine with what was happening earlier today on Capitol Hill, according to multiple people who have spoken with the president today who have described him as manic and other things, just talking about this reaction that they just do not believe that is normal,” she added.

Watch above, via YouTube.

