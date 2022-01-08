MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Says Convicting Trump Criminally for Jan. 6 is ‘Like Shooting Fish in a Barrel’

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that securing a criminal conviction against former President Donald Trump. should be “like shooting fish in a barrel.”

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host and Kirschner talked about Trump’s responsibility for the attack, which President Joe Biden highlighted in a speech this week.

Kirchner called the attack “a Donald Trump production from start to finish” and said it should be very simple to convince a jury of the same:

Dean: In your view, does the January 6 attack happen if Donald Trump does not start lying about the election from election night on–even pre-election night—but from election night on. Calling them [his supporters] to come to the Capitol for a “wild” time- as he put in writing [in a December tweet]–and then gave that speech, saying, “I’m going down there with you” and about Joe Biden saying, “we can’t let this happen,” repeating it over and over while they were chanting, “Fight for Trump”?! Glenn: Yeah, do you do you think Trump supporters would have spontaneously assembled on January 6th in Washington DC and then marched on the Capitol to try to get Mike Pence to stop the electoral vote count?! I think not. It is such folly just that January 6th was anything but a Donald Trump production from start to finish. And everything he did, he did from a platform of fraud and deception which is what makes proving his corrupt intent in the future prosecution like shooting fish in a barrel. Give me 3 hours–I’ve said this before and I’ve taken a beating for it so I’m gonna say it again–give me three hours in front of a DC jury, let me try to persuade them that when Donald Trump said “stop the steal,” go down there and fight like hell or you won’t have a country anymore, the fact that Donald Trump’s own officials and administration said there was “no steal,” Bill Barr said there was no fraud undermining Joe Biden’s win, [Trump’s former DHS cybersecurity head] Christopher Krebs said safest election in U.S. history as did the DHS. That proves Donald Trump’s fraud and corrupt intent because his own administration makes him out to be a liar. Dean, I prosecuted for 30 years, I took lots of tough cases to trial. I won some I lost some, this case on the evidence is so much stronger than the majority of criminal cases I tried. So we’ve just gotta get indictments and we’ve just gotta get this man in court.

Watch above, via The Dean Obeidallah Show.

