MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Ticks Off 7 Trump Crimes From Casey Hutchinson Bombshells – That Add up to Life in Prison

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner gave SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah chapter and verse on 7 crimes — adding up to life in prison — that former President Donald Trump is on the hook for after Cassidy Hutchinson‘s blockbuster testimony.

On an episode of The Dean Obeidallah Show this week, the host asked Kirschner to weigh in on Hutchinson’stestimony at Tuesday’s surprise January 6 hearing, and whether it helps support a treason charge. Kirschner was fairly salivating as he read an entire menu of crimes he believes Trump can spend the rest of his life imprisoned for:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: But now with the new evidence from yesterday, what is your thought on really article three, section three, clause one, treason?

GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah, treason is defined in the federal law as whoever, owing an allegiance to the United States, levies war against them, the United States, is guilty of treason. And what Donald Trump was, in a very real sense, levy war. And we now know that his warriors were armed. He knew that. And he launched an attack, that he wanted to lead himself, on the U.S. Capitol, on the Democratic process, on the certification of the rightful win of a president. And that constitutes, in my opinion, levying war against the United States. That constitutes the crime of treason. You know, he certainly is on the hook for obstructing the official proceeding, the certification of Biden’s win. He’s on the hook for a conspiracy to defraud or commit offenses against the United States, inciting a riot, inciting an insurrection, seditious conspiracy, treason. And then if you want to talk about, I think, new charges that are supported by Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, we can talk about things.

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Well, go through it! Uh!

GLENN KIRSCHNER: The government, a government official, 18 United States Code 111, something that I think is now squarely in play, because if you assault, not only assault, but if you assault, oppose, impede or intimidate a government official while engaged in or on account of the performance of their official duties, like certifying the results of a presidential election. That’s an eight-year felony.

However, if it involves that deadly or dangerous weapon, it’s a 20-year felony. What we now know, what do we now know? Not only did he oppose, impede and intimidate by the tweet, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what was necessary,” but he intentionally set an armed mob on the Capitol. That makes it a 20-year offense. Again, you can only confine a man for but one life. So how many of these charges you want to stack up? It doesn’t really matter. Donald Trump just needs to be indicted.