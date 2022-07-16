MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner TORCHES Merrick Garland ‘Not Doing His Damn Job’: ‘He Has Probable Cause On Steroids’ For Trump

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that Attorney General Merrick Garland isn’t “doing his damn job” because he hasn’t indicted ex-President Donald Trump yet, despite having “probable cause on steroids for Donald Trump, for crime after crime, after crime after crime.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner how frustrated he is at “paralysis” in the Justice Department in the face of mounting evidence being uncovered by the January 6 hearings. Kirschner expressed a high level of frustration:

DEAN OBEIDALLAH: Look, Glenn, you were a former prosecutor. We’ve talked about the crimes that you see, the evidence of, I had Jill Wine-Banks on saying the same thing. How frustrating to see a paralysis in the DOJ this far out?

GLENN KIRSCHNER: Yeah, it’s beyond frustrating. And I’ve said this before, I worked lots of covert investigations, right. Investigations where there was no arrest, and we were just investigating in the grand jury trying to build toward an indictment. And at the moment, Dean, that I realized my covert investigation, my covert grand jury investigation had enough evidence to satisfy the probable cause standard, which is the standard to both indict someone and to apply for an arrest warrant.

Every minute of every day I had a decision to make. Am I doing public safety a disservice by failing to arrest this person right now? And nine times out of ten, Dean, I was driven by my concern for public safety because, you know what? If I left a bad guy out on the street knowing I had probable cause that I had developed in my grand jury investigation, but I wanted to make my case a little stronger, a little more perfect, a little prettier, a little more bulletproof. And that person hurt somebody in the community, that’s on me because I didn’t do my damn job.

And right now, I feel like Merrick Garland is not doing his damn job because he has he has probable cause on steroids for Donald Trump, for crime after crime, after crime after crime. And he leaves him out holding rallies and continuing to push the big lie on people. He’s continuing to radicalize people and endanger their lives and endanger the health of our democracy when we have probable cause plus, plus, plus plus to put a stop to it? This is what I can’t abide. This is what keeps me up at night.