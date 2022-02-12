MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns: If Republicans Win in November ‘They Will Lock Up’ Entire Jan. 6 Committee

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told radio host Dean Obeidallah that if Republicns win in November, they will “figure out a way” to jail the entire Jan. 6 committee.

On Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Dean Obeidallah Show, the host asked Kirschner about the seeming reticence to charge Trump for crimes involving the Capitol insurrection. Kirschner ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland, and said that inaction would have dire consequences:

Dean: Is it the bigger picture do you think, Glenn, no one has charged a former president so they don’t want to be the first one to do it? Do they fear the threat that Trump said that his people are gonna come to the streets and fill the streets in the biggest protests ever? Help us make sense as someone who’s worked in DOJ in the D.C. office what might be going on [with why no charges for Trump]?

Glenn: I believe right now there is this paralysis at the Department of Justice born of timidity, born of fear of criticism and born of fear of failure. I’m almost kicking myself for articulating all of this, Dean, because I know so many of the hard-working men and women at the Department of Justice and I don’t think this is their choice. I think this is a top-down thing where we have [Attorney General] Merrick Garland–who is more judge, than prosecutor–being the king of circumspection and we have to consider every angle. In the meantime, democracy is hanging by a thread that is doing it disservice to the country to the American people. I don’t know when we reach the point of no return. I keep asking myself and people like you and my other trusted colleagues the question where do we draw the line in the justice sand? Do we wait until after people are not going to the polls because they’re so disheartened by what the Biden administration and the Merrick Garland Department of Justice are doing or not doing so they don’t go to the polls and we lose the House?

If the Democrats lose the House in the midterms, then the Republicans will do everything they can to bring DOJ to a screeching halt by carpet bombing the Department of Justice with frivolous subpoenas. Then trust me they will find reasons to claim that those subpoenas are being violated and as Newt Gingrich promised everybody one week ago: They will lock up the members of the J6 committee. That’s not an idle threat, that’s the Republican’s playbook. So c’mon DOJ, you gotta get off the dime and you gotta start holding people accountable for their crimes.