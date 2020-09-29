Conservative radio titan Rush Limbaugh accused Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of endorsing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden because of Johnson’s interest in pleasing the Chinese Communist Party.

“Dwayne Johnson’s audience, just like LeBron James and all of these current pop culture icons — it is the ChiComs who are paying them,” Limbaugh said on his Tuesday radio program. “It is the ChiComs who own them. And it is the Chinese to whom they are loyal.”

Limbaugh claimed the reception to Johnson’s endorsement from his fans was overwhelmingly negative: “100,000 comments in response to The Rock’s Facebook post, and it is clear that his endorsement’s backfired,” Limbaugh said. “There are almost no comments supporting his decision to endorse Biden. Ninety-five percent of the comments are expressions of anger and feelings of betrayal.”

“Do you think he cares? I don’t think he cares. Because believe me, folks, what’s really happening here is he’s pleasing his masters in China,” he continued.

Johnson on Sunday endorsed the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump, telling his followers in a video posted to social media that he was going to be “pushing this political conversation just a little bit more.”

The actor admitted in 2018 that he voted for President Barack Obama twice, but said he abstained from voting in the 2016 election. He briefly considered a run for the White House in 2020.

“It’s the same thing with LeBron James and some of these other NBA players,” Limbaugh said. “The loyalty that they have [to] their pop culture status and their wealth happens to be China.”

Limbaugh added: “He could’ve been silent. He could have just gone through this campaign and not announced a preference, but he’s come out and endorsed Biden.” ‘But Rush, But Rush, Dwayne Johnson’s always been known as a Republican or conservative.’ Yes, I know, but not now.”

