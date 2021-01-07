Rush Limbaugh cited the American Revolution and its leaders to rebuke those “calling for the end of violence” following the violent attack on the United States Capitol.

The radio host went after liberals who protested this summer, claiming they were anarchists using the Black Lives Matter movement as a “guise,” while also forgiving yesterday’s rioters as people who had simply “gotten fed up.”

“Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of people — Americans who have gotten tired of being ignored and lied about and smeared as racists by these very Democrats in the media and the popular culture,” he added. “Americans who have gotten fed up with having election stolen from them by the Democrats, including the White House. Now they think two more Senate seats have been stolen, and they thought they were going to be stolen even before the election.”

Limbaugh also claimed that Republicans do not know how to protest or loot, despite the crowds of President Donald Trump supporters who protested and looted the Capitol on Wednesday.

“But a tiny minority of these protesters and undoubtedly including some Antifa Democrat-sponsored instigators did decide to go to the Capitol to protest,” he baselessly added. “The people’s house by the way.”

Limbaugh shared how frustrated he is about the fact that no Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested for their actions over the summer — which is completely false.

On the first day of June alone, more than five times the number of people were arrested than in the breach of the Capitol, according to Forbes.

“As recently as this time last year, anti-Trump protests were held in the Capitol during the impeachment. All of the sudden protesting Congress is being called the end of the world,” Limbaugh said. “Can’t have this. The worst crime against democracy in our nation’s history. And yet, all kinds of anti-presidential protest were held in the Capitol during the impeachment and nobody was concerned about it in terms of the damage being done to our government institutions.”

Limbaugh failed to point out the differences between the two protests, as the Capitol was never forced to shut down due to violence during the impeachment hearings, there were never suspected bombs found on the premises, nobody stormed the building, and nobody was killed.

The host later criticized those using the riot to call for an end of violence, citing the American Revolution.

“There’s a lot of people calling for the end of violence. There’s a lot of conservatives, social media, who say that any violence or aggression at all is unacceptable. Regardless of the circumstances,” he said. “I’m glad Sam Adams, Thomas Paine, the actual tea party guys, the men at Lexington and Concord didn’t feel that way.”

