Rush Limbaugh spoke with Vice President Mike Pence about the U.S. pandemic response and states reopening, taking a swipe at the “political desire[s]” of some blue state governors.

In a clip first flagged by Media Matters, Pence talked about the success of the U.S. response and plans to reopen parts of the country.

At one point Limbaugh acknowledged “I know you don’t want to get political in the midst of this national fight to defeat this thing” before saying the following:

“You look at Florida with the job Governor DeSantis is doing. He’s just doing a phenomenal job. Governor Kemp is doing a great job. You go to some of these blue states where these governors seem to have a political desire to inflict pain on your administration rather than get their states reopened. I’m not asking you to comment on that, but how do you coordinate with this new guidance from the CDC to reopen when you have some states that aren’t interested in it?”

Pence simply said that “we’re coordinating with all the governors” and emphasized that the president wants state to be ready to open “as soon as they can safely do it.”

The vice president also talked about the testing progress the U.S. has made in the past few weeks while commending the steps Americans have taken with respect to mitigation.

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]