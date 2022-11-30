Sean Hannity Says Republicans Will Impeach Biden Over Hunter’s Business Deals: ‘That’s My Prediction’

Sean Hannity predicted House Republicans will try to impeach President Joe Biden in the coming year in relation to his son’s overseas business dealings.

On his daily radio show, the Fox News host said he expects House Republicans to go after Biden, who he implied lied when he said he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden’s business affairs.

During a phone interview with his former Fox News colleague Bill O’Reilly, Hannity said he has always had a sense of what is coming down the pipeline.

“There’s a reason that I was right on Ferguson, a reason I was right on Freddie Gray in Baltimore, [the University of Virginia], Duke Lacrosse,” Hannity said. “Down in Florida, the Trayvon Martin case – George Zimmerman case – a reason that I was right on Richard Jewell.”

Hannity said he predicted the outcome of each case he listed because he does not “rush to judgment.” He continued:

But when you look at this evidence, it seems overwhelming where this is going. I don’t have the answer whether or not the money has influenced political decisions of Joe Biden, but we do know for sure that Joe Biden lied about talking with his son about these business dealings, and that he was up to his eyeballs in it. Way more than he ever indicated.

Hannity said Biden’s alleged involvement in Hunter Biden’s affairs would be “very problematic for him” with the GOP set to take control of the House in January.

“It could be down the road of impeachment,” he concluded. “That’s my prediction for the year.”

Listen above, via KRMG.

