Seb Gorka Appears to Bust Caller Defending Republican Candidate as GOP Operative Using Fake Name

Radio host and former Trump administration official Seb Gorka became suspicious of a man who called into his radio show on Monday. It turns out he had reason to be.

The caller said he was “frustrated” with Gorka’s treatment of Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin, and went on to make comments that perhaps sounded a bit too polished to the radio host.

“I don’t know if you saw today, but he rolled out a new policy plan called his Day One Game Plan,” said the caller, who identified himself as Josh. “He wants to defend, and not defund, police. He wants to invest in our schools, restore excellence in education, cut cost of living.”

He then accused Gorka of trying to take down Youngkin.

“Do you work for the campaign, Josh?” asked Gorka.

“If this is how you treat your friends…” the caller replied before Gorka interrupted.

“Do you work for the campaign?” he asked again. “Don’t avoid my question. Do you work for Glenn Youngkin?”

“I don’t, I don’t,” he responded.

“Yes, I bet you don’t. Goodbye, you fake.”

Later in the show Gorka took a victory lap after his producer reportedly traced the caller’s phone number to a Devin O’Malley.

“Devin O’Malley. Is he just a truck driver from Indiana?” joked Gorka.

“Well if you go to his Twitter page it’s funny,” said the producer. “Youngkin for Governor’s in the bio.”

The producer noted, “He’s done a couple of radio interviews as a campaign spokesperson for Youngkin.”

“So he does work for the campaign?” said Gorka.

“I think he does,” said the producer, adding “I also do think if you’re gonna work for the campaign and then you’re gonna call with a fake call to a radio station, you should probably block your number.”

h/t: HuffPost

