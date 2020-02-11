Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams went off on the “politicization of the Department of Justice” following the reversal of Roger Stone’s sentencing.

“This is a dark, dark day for the Department of Justice,” Abrams said at the start of his SiriusXM show on the POTUS Channel. “I am despondent over what I am seeing from this Department of Justice.”

Prosecutors initially requested the former Trump adviser be sentenced to 7-9 years in prison. After Trump lashed out at the news, the Justice Department stepped in to request a lighter sentence.

The DOJ insisted that this decision was made before the president’s tweet. Tuesday afternoon three prosecutors formally withdrew from the case, raising eyebrows.

“I don’t really care how much time Roger Stone gets,” Abrams said, as he emphasized what prosecutors wrote about Stone’s lies, witness tampering and most important, their focus on the weight of the sentencing guidelines that would apply to any defendant. “You wouldn’t think that that’s controversial. But in this bizarro world, apparently it is.”

Abrams read from the document and said, “Does anyone believe the spokesperson now for the Department of Justice, that they say there was no contact between the White House and the Department of Justice?”

He continued:

And even if there was no contact, maybe they just responded to the tweets. This is not the way the Department of Justice is supposed to work! It’s supposed to be independent! It is not supposed to be there to protect the president’s allies and punish his enemies! This is a disgrace!

You can listen to part of his remarks here, via the SiriusXM POTUS Channel.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]