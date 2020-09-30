Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh complained about the “unfair” setup of the 2020 debates as he reacted to the first head to head between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Limbaugh kicked off his Wednesday show by pronouncing the debate “so frustrating” to watch. He swiftly directed his ire toward Chris Wallace, saying he likes the Fox News anchor, but his debate moderation was “unfair” since “it was Trump versus two people.”

This segued into a monologue where Limbaugh approved of Trump’s attempts to present himself as more mentally composed than Biden, but “Trump interrupted him rather than let it happen a number of times.”

“Trump desperately wanted to debate. The moderator kept interrupting, the moderator and the questions,” Limbaugh groaned. “Just get out of the way! You’ve got a debate raging…Let the candidates engage. Let the audience decide who is more in command of facts and more in command of the stage, instead of this silly attempt to enforce a bunch of rules.”

The topic remained at the forefront for Limbaugh as he complained Trump was “thwarted every time a debate nearly broke out.” Apparently, Limbaugh missed the moments where the debate between Trump and Biden devolved into a mess of interruptions and personal insults that Wallace was barely able to get back on track.

Limbaugh went on to slam what he deemed to be “micromanagement” — saying it prevented Trump from playing to his strengths — then went back to arguing that viewers don’t care if the rules are upheld.

“People are not tuning in tonight hoping all moderator does a great job enforcing the rules,” Limbaugh said. “We don’t want moderators who are control freaks…Trump wanted to debate. He desperately wanted to debate. Instead we got a scolding ‘tsk tsk’ you’re-not-listening-to-the-questions moderated kind of debate, and it was just frustrating it was frustrating all the way around.”

