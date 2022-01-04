Aaron Rodgers SHOCKINGLY Admits He Has NOT Read Atlas Shrugged After Creating a Social Media Firestorm

Aaron Rodgers isn’t so different from most of us after all. The polarizing NFL quarterback admitted he has not read all the books he displays behind him for Zoom calls.

Rodgers triggered social media Monday night when he touted Ayn Rand’s book Atlas Shrugged during his appearance on ESPN’s alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football hosted by Eli Manning and Peyton Manning.

Less than 24 hours after receiving a rash of criticism on Twitter for owning a book that many deem to be controversial, Rodgers made a surprising admission. He never read the book.

In addition to creating controversy on a seemingly weekly basis during his weekly interviews with Pat McAfee on SiriusXM, Rodgers also suggests a weekly book on the show. This week, Atlas Shrugged seemed like the obvious choice because he mentioned it on ESPN Monday night. Instead, Rodgers offered his surprising admission.

“I actually have never even read it,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show with a laugh.

“Just openly f*cking with people!” McAfee added. “Oh that is awesome!”

Instead of Atlas Shrugged, Rodgers chose The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fuck by Mark Manson for his weekly book club selection. A book that also appears on-brand for Rodgers considering the recent controversy he consistently creates.

Despite being a work of fiction, Atlas Shrugged has received criticism for promoting selfishness as a virtue. The odious ideology tends to attract young men in college who lack the worldview to care for others and has developed somewhat of a cult following over the years.

One seemingly logical explanation as to why Rodgers had the book prominently displayed on his shelf is that the quarterback received it as a gift around the holidays, but hasn’t read it yet.

But it wasn’t the first time Rodgers was deceitful to NFL fans and media. The Green Bay Packers quarterback infamously told people he was “immunized” against Covid-19, despite refusing the vaccine. Now, Rodgers continues to keep people off balance with his monster book controversy.

Imagine trying to play defense against this master of deception.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

