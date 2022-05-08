The stars are out in South Florida, as the popular Formula 1 international auto racing series has hit Miami for a history-making event. But one overseas reporter had trouble identifying an American sports star in a hilarious broadcast fail.

Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle tried to track down several celebrities during the pre-race festivities known as the “gridwalk.” At one point, he called out for a man he believed to be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“There’s a guy called Patrick Mahomes on the grid who’s a bit of a sporting legend out here, Kansas City Chiefs,” Brundle reported to his audience.

Sky Sports is based in the U.K. However, ABC simulcast the Sky broadcast to a U.S. audience — so many on this side of the Atlantic are obviously quite familiar with Patrick Mahomes.

Brundle, however, was not, and proceeded to chase down a man who was not the star NFL quarterback.

“Patrick!” Brundle called out. “I don’t think he can hear me. Patrick!”

The man he was calling after was college basketball star Paolo Banchero, who figured to be among the first few picks in this year’s NBA draft. After initially not realizing that Brundle wanted to talk to him, Banchero stopped and spoke with the Sky Sports host.

“What do you think of this atmosphere?” Brundle said.

“This is crazy,” Banchero replied. “I’ve never been to an F1 race.”

At that point, Brundle finally realized he hadn’t been speaking with Patrick Mahomes.

“It’s not Patrick, that’s why he ignored me in the beginning,” Brundle said. “What is your name, sir?”

Banchero indentified himself, and Brundle sheepishly said “sorry about that,” and shook Banchero’s hand.

“Whatever,” Brundle said after Banchero left — and proceeded to throw his producer under the bus. “Little bit of misinformation in the ears there.”

An airball all the way around.

Watch above, via ABC.

