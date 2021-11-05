Arizona St. FB Broadcaster Claims He Got Fired From His Job Because He Criticized the Team’s Coaching Staff

Arizona State football broadcaster Jordan Simone wanted the team to consider firing their head coach Herman Edwards, but the reporter’s blunt criticism got him canned instead.

Edwards was hired by the Arizona State Sun Devils to coach their college football program in 2017 and the results have been less than spectacular. Earlier this week, Simone, a former player and current broadcaster for the team, criticized Edwards on the Speak of the Devils podcast. The next day, Simone was fired from his role as pregame host and sideline reporter.

Sad to announce I’ve been let go from the ASU radio broadcast for some comments I made on @SotDPodcast I have nothing but love for the football program and University. I’m as proud of a Sundevil as you’re going to find and I will miss my time on the sidelines. — Jordan Simone (@JordanSimone38) November 4, 2021

“Sad to announce I’ve been let go from the ASU radio broadcast for some comments I made on [Speak of the Devils] podcast,” Simone tweeted Thursday afternoon. Below are the alleged comments that were too hot for radio.

“It ain’t working. It was a good experiment,” said Simone. “And you know what? No disrespect to any of those coaches as men and as people because I’ve talked to a lot of them; I know a lot of them. They’re good people and good human beings. But it just ain’t working.”

“And so the fans deserve better,” Simone continued. “These players deserve better. These players don’t even realize that they’re being coached so poorly…It’s bad right now, it’s not what the fans deserve, it’s not what we as alumni deserve…it was a disgrace and a disservice to all the players and alumni that have come before them.”

Hardly a derogatory or insulting portrayal of the current administration in charge of ASU’s football team, but according to Simone, someone from the Sun Devils Radio Network felt the assessment was unacceptable. Bonneville serves as the school’s flagship radio partner, but universities are known to retain tight editorial control over the product that airs. Simone was an ASU employee.

Edwards has long preached discipline and accountability from players. It’s hard to imagine he’s satisfied with where the Sun Devils are in his fourth season as head coach. Simone echoed how many fans feel about Edwards’ 22-16 record as head coach, but apparently the rant wasn’t fit for someone who was employed by the school.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com