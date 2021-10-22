Ben Shapiro Announces Daily Wire Signed Unvaxxed Allison Williams: ‘We’re Excited to Slap ESPN in the Face’

One week after quitting from ESPN over their vaccine mandate, Allison Williams has already resurfaced, joining the Daily Wire, as announced by Ben Shapiro Friday afternoon.

Williams spent more than a decade with ESPN, working most prominently as a sideline reporter for college football and basketball. At the start of the current college football season, Williams was noticeably absent from ESPN after she violated the company’s vaccine mandate. Weeks later, she quit her job and now the unvaccinated sports reporter found an employer that won’t require the Covid jab.

“We’re basically uncancelling everybody that Hollywood and the leftist machine is cancelling,” Shapiro said while announcing the new hire. “Allison Williams has joined the Daily Wire, we’re super excited for her sports coverage and we’re excited to slap ESPN in the face.”

ESPN issued a vaccine mandate for all on-site employees in May. Two months later, their parent company, Disney issued a vaccine mandate for all non-union employees.

Williams has said she refused the jab because her and her husband would like to have another child. The CDC recommends getting vaccinated against Covid even for people who are pregnant or trying to conceive, but Williams says her research pointed her in a different direction.

In addition to explaining her awareness comes from wanting to get pregnant, Williams has also been vehemently against the concept of vaccine mandates, stating she is “morally and ethically not aligned with this.”

Joining Megyn Kelly on SiriusXM this week, Williams slammed everybody who says “this was your choice, you chose not to get [vaccinated], so get a different job.”

“That’s not choice, that’s coercion,” Williams said. Less than 24 hours later, Williams got a different job.

Watch above via Ben Shapiro

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com