Bill Simmons Goes Off on Conflicting Mask Protocols: ‘You’re Constantly Reminded How Stupid All This Is’

Travel during the holidays can be stressful in itself and The Ringer founder Bill Simmons wasn’t keen on the added strain of conflicting mask protocols.

Simmons said his family traveled back to Boston for the holidays and the podcast host blasted the blatantly contradictory mask protocols that were required while flying.

“We have to wear the masks, but then everyone just takes the mask off when you eat or you’re having a glass of wine,” he complained during Monday’s episode of The Bill Simmons Show.

“What are we doing? Do the masks stay on, or do they stay off?” Simmons ranted to Cousin Sal. “Cause if I have the mask on 78 percent of the time, I’m pretty sure I’m gonna get Covid the other 22 percent. So do I need a mask or not?”

Simmons may have been more susceptible to Covid during the 22 percent of the flight where he was sipping on cabernet, but allowing someone to eat or drink shouldn’t automatically render face coverings as completely useless during air travel. Imagine how harsh the complaints would be if Simmons and other travelers were told they weren’t allowed to have cabernet on a flight!

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced an extension of the Transportation Security Administration’s mandate requiring travelers to wear masks on airplanes through March 18.

“Traveling with the fam, you’re just constantly reminded how stupid all this is because we have nobody in charge of anything. It’s gotten to the point where I can see the other side,” Simmons said, referring to anti-maskers.

“I wish there was a third side,” Simmons continued. “Can there be a third side for the normal people who are like ‘why am I wearing a mask at the hostess station, but if I walk 10 feet I don’t have to wear a mask anymore even though I’m in the same enclosed place?'”

“How are we still here? It’s 21 months!” the frustrated podcast host added of the seemingly never-ending global pandemic.

