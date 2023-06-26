Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has canceled his annual charity golf event.

According to Poyer, he felt “external pressures” in the form of sponsors pulling out due to him hosting the event at Trump National in Doral, Florida.

“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” he said on Instagram on Saturday. “Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere.

“Next offseason, we will host this event with unwavering dedication, ensuring that it remains free from any external distractions. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you.”

In a video accompanying that statement, Poyer expressed disappointment that sponsors were unable to put their political views aside as he has.

“Look, I’m not naive,” he said. “I understand where they are on the political spectrum. I understand where New York is on the political spectrum. Do I agree with it? No, I don’t. A lot of it … I’m sorry, I just don’t, to be honest. I’ll say the quiet part out loud. Some of y’all don’t like that. That’s OK.

“But I still went and put my ego aside to go help those that needed help, that needed a laugh.”

It’s not the first time Donald Trump’s courses have been avoided solely due to the name attached to them. His course in Scotland has reportedly been shut out of hosting the British Open and will remain on the banned list until he sells.

