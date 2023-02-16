Chiefs CB Needed Wheelchair Assistance Following Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson partied a bit too hard on Wednesday at the Super Bowl parade and needed a wheelchair to assist him.

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, so on Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City held its championship parade through the streets of downtown Kansas City, where hundreds of thousands of fans turned out to watch their favorite players celebrate the second championship in four years.

Kansas City team personnel and players were shown throughout the parade drinking and partying as the parade continued to a stage at Union Station.

Watson may have had a bit too much, as evidenced by a photo he shared of himself in a wheelchair following the ceremony.

“Chiefs Kingdom!!! Y’all were responsible for this. YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT,” he wrote.

The last part of the tweet was in reference to Beastie Boys song Fight For Your Right, which is played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium after Chiefs touchdowns.

Chiefs Kingdom!!! Y’all were responsible for this🤣. YOU GOTTA FIGHT, FOR YOUR RIGHT pic.twitter.com/dpFGuvQWb1 — Wat’s Island🏝 (@JaylenWatson12) February 16, 2023

Some of his teammates, including Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes, came across the tweet and couldn’t hide his laughter at his teammate’s demise. He was also shown on the streets celebrating with a beer in his hand, high-fiving fans along the parade route.

Safety Juan Thornhill continued the shaming of his teammate and wrote on Twitter, “nooooo I know you didn’t go out like that,” with two laughing emojis.

Nooooo I know you didn’t go out like that 😂😂 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) February 16, 2023

Thornhill had his own admission that he drank a little too much.

“Lol #ChiefsKingdom I’m okay after yesterday parade ..might’ve had one too many drinks,” he wrote with a laughing emoji.

Lol #ChiefsKingdom I’m okay after yesterday parade ..might’ve had one too many drinks 😂 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) February 16, 2023

Others poured onto Watson’s demise from celebrating.

When you drink all the rum on Wat's Island. . . 🤣 https://t.co/j461Okz2i1 — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) February 16, 2023

Hopefully he has the opportunity to learn from this for the next parade :). https://t.co/JurIPvVC9y — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 16, 2023

Poor Jaylen doesn't have a championship-caliber liver 🤣 https://t.co/AGlbTNfXuW — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) February 16, 2023

Watson just completed his first season in the league. The Chiefs drafted him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Washington State. He had two interceptions throughout Kansas City’s playoff run.

