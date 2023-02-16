‘Globalist and Pro China Losers’: Trump Begins GOP-Mega Donor Attacks With Anti-Koch Jab As 2024 Heats Up

Former President Donald Trump raged at billionaire Charles Koch and GOP-mega donors on Thursday as he shared recent comments made by Steve Bannon — who took aim at the same group earlier in the week.

“They’re all Globalist and Pro China Losers. Fought me in 2016 and lost big. They are all bad for the USA—America Last!” wrote Trump on his Truth Social media platform Thursday.

Trump made the comment while sharing an article from Mediaite titled, “Bannon Rips Into GOP Mega-Donors, Denounces Them as ‘1,000% Anti-Trump’ Oligarchs.”

Bannon, a former Trump campaign manager and White House adviser, tore into the Republican Party’s mega-donors on his War Room podcast Monday and called for taxing the “oligarchs,” who he claims are now “1,000% anti-Trump.”

“Remember, money has no courage. It doesn’t. Money has no courage. Zero. I’ve seen it up close and personal for years. These wealthy guys will just do what they got to do to continue to be wealthy. To get more powerful. And to just go with the flow,” Bannon argued.

“They’re never going to stand up. Right? As soon as Trump’s hot they are going to back Trump as soon as Trump’s not hot, boom, gone. Right? And right now they are absolutely 1,000% anti-Trump,” he continued, adding:

Just understand that, anti-Trump, from the Kochs all the way across the board, the Singer to Ken Griffin, the whole, you know, the whole deal. The whole deal. So this is why people go, you can’t talk about tax increases until you get this thing to a surplus, until you get the Federal Reserve to stop printing money and destroying you and your financial well-being and your family, your children and your grandchildren.

Bannon was reacting to recent reports that the network of conservative activists backed by Koch signaled it would oppose Trump in the 2024 presidential election. “The best thing for the country would be to have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter,” wrote Emily Seidel, chief executive of Americans for Prosperity, in a memo following a gathering of GOP activists and donors in Palm Springs last week.

Trump attacked the Koch brothers, David Koch died in 2019, after a similar meeting Colorado Springs in 2018. The Kochs publicly denounced Trump’s “protectionist” trade policies at the meeting, which prompted an angry response from the then president.

“The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made them richer.”

