When Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are working their Monday Night Football magic for ESPN, it seems like everyone wants to cover sports media. Football audiences can’t get enough of the Manningcast and Chris Cuomo is among their biggest fans.

“The Manning brothers on Monday Night Football are the best, most entertaining addition to football viewing since John Madden,” Cuomo declared on his SiriusXM Radio show. “They make Tony Romo look just good.”

“My ratings are tanking on Mondays,” Cuomo admitted. “A lot of men watch my show. A lot of football fans apparently – male and female. But I get it, because I can’t beat that.”

Cuomo explained part of what makes Peyton and Eli “so good” is their football IQ, but according to the CNN host, the Manning’s best TV quality is that they’re brothers.

“People are saying ‘god, I didn’t know Eli…or Peyton was this funny.’ You know why? They’re brothers. There is complete trust between them,” Cuomo explained. “When you’re on TV with people, you’re a little nervous…you don’t have that with your brother.”

“They can be completely themselves in a way that they have never been before,” Cuomo added. “And they already know where the other guy is going. Cause they know him! He’s said all this sh*t a hundred times.”

Ironically, Chris Cuomo knows a lot about siblings being on TV together, with CNN allowing the cable news host to interview his brother, Andrew Cuomo during the Covid-19 pandemic. That decision proved to be problematic when the now-former governor’s sexual harassment scandal became a prominent topic, and the arrangement ended.

The former governor ultimately won an Emmy for his media briefings during the pandemic, then had it revoked amid his sexual harassment scandal. Now his media star brother likely hurt his own chances at the Emmys, after his own harassment controversy from 2005 was exposed by a former ABC executive.

Listen above via SiriusXM

