June 21, Clay Travis is set to partner with Buck Sexton for a new radio show on Premiere Networks, as they fill the time slot vacated by the late Rush Limbaugh.

Thursday night, Travis joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News, where the radio host explained he’s not a replacement for Limbaugh “because no one replaces a legend, but what you can do is continue the fight.”

Travis, who often touts himself for having a willingness to push back on censorship and cancel culture, described “the fight” as the “insanity going on in this country right now.”

“I’m excited, finally, to just be picking up a sword and be able to swing back every single day at all the ignoramuses out there and the idiots and the nincompoops,” Travis continued.

Carlson wanted to challenge the now former Fox Sports Radio host with what he thought was an interesting talking point, asking Travis to comment on a woman who says her husband demands to wear a mask during sex.

“If the woman had any sense at all she would leave her husband,” Travis suggested to Carlson. “Because if you’re masking up at this point, why do you want to be with such an emasculated loser and be betrothed to him for the rest of your life, I would lose my mind if I was this woman.”

Travis proceeded to call masks a “security blanket for left-wingers, they need to have the mask on because it gives them an identity … and it’s absolutely ridiculous and absurd.”

Carlson and Travis never discussed if there were reasons other than Covid-prevention that a person might prefer to wear a mask during intimate moments.

