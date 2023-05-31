On Thursday, ESPN will raise an LGBT flag at its Bristol, Connecticut, campus in support of Pride Month; but OutKick’s Clay Travis believes an ulterior motive is at play.

Travis tweeted a photo of a computer screen showing details of the scheduled flag raising. He called out the company for its continue support of transgender athletes in women’s sport, and also for its supposed lack of support for anchor Sam Ponder.

Ponder has faced criticism in recent weeks for her views on the trans community.

“ESPN will host a trans pride flag raise on campus tomorrow as part of pride month,” Travis said in the tweet. “It comes as the company advocates for men to play in women’s sports and refuses to support @samponder, who was called a bigot for supporting women only in women’s sports.”

Travis then took it a step further and suggested that because it’s a new variation of the pride flag, raising it was an “attack” on Ponder and any other employee with similar views.

“This flag is not the usual gay pride flag,” he said, “it’s newly designed to incorporate trans rights and feels like a direct attack on any employee who doesn’t support men in women’s sports.”

In response to the backlash, Ponder has stood firm on her position.

“Biology is not bigotry,” she said in a Wednesday tweet. “Loving people does not require the absence of boundaries.”

