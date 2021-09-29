Clay Travis Praises NBA Stars for Vocalizing Their Vaccine Hesitancy: They’ve Highlighted Our ‘Broken System’

Usually seeking opportunities to bash the NBA and its players, Outkick founder Clay Travis has recently lauded the league’s stance on Covid vaccine mandates.

Despite 90 percent of the league already getting the Covid jab, Travis is highlighting the NBA’s vocal vaccine-skeptics, especially those who already experienced and survived the virus.

“I’d encourage everybody to go watch Jonathan Isaac answer the question about why he’s choosing not to be vaccinated,” Travis said on Fox News. “Same thing for Bradley Beal, those are two high profile NBA players who have spoken out and both of those guys said they had Covid.”

“Natural immunity…has shown to be more protective than vaccinated immunity,” Travis claimed, citing Israeli data. “We’ve got a broken system, I believe because it’s not taking into account the possibility of natural immunity.”

Studies almost universally agree that natural antibodies provide some protection from getting reinfected by Covid-19. How much protection remains debatable. There are studies that claim natural immunity provides strong resistance against the Delta variant, but there is still significant research to show adding the vaccine to natural antibodies will significantly increase protection from Covid.

“77 percent of adults 18 and up have gotten at least one Covid vaccine,” Travis said on Fox & Friends. “Of the remaining 23 percent, what percentage of those people have already had Covid and recovered from it like Jonathan Isaac and Bradley Beal?”

90 percent of NBA athletes are vaccinated against Covid. And although the league cannot enforce a vaccine mandate, the NBA is not excused from local laws, some of which will prevent unvaccinated players from stepping into arenas.

According to Travis, the “broken system” stems from not viewing natural immunity and acquired immunity as equal in terms of vaccine mandates, despite conflicting data regarding which provides stronger protection for yourself and those around you.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com