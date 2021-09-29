The Right Thing vs The Wrong Thing. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

Katty Kay

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay announced Wednesday she was resigning from Ozy Media after just four months in the wake of allegations that include fraud engulfing the company.

“Yesterday morning I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media,” Kay wrote in a morning note posted on social media. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”

Noting she left the BBC to join the company, Kay said new allegations about its management team and practices “caught me by surprise, are serious and deeply troubling,” adding, “I had no choice but to end my relationship with the company.”

The FBI was looking into allegations that Ozy co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive in an effort to sell the company to Goldman Sachs. Not to mention the accusations of inflating traffic reporting. And there’s and internal investigation underway at the company.

Having been with Ozy only a short time, it’s still important that Kay made her resignation and reasoning public. Every week, people who follow media hear a new story about how trust in the press continues to decline.

To support a promising idea by committing to it as a career move is bold. Taking a public stance on ethical grounds in any circumstance is hard.

Katty Kay combined both risks in deciding to resign on principle. That’s strong.