The Right Thing vs The Wrong Thing. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
Katty Kay
MSNBC contributor Katty Kay announced Wednesday she was resigning from Ozy Media after just four months in the wake of allegations that include fraud engulfing the company.
“Yesterday morning I handed in my resignation to Ozy Media,” Kay wrote in a morning note posted on social media. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”
Noting she left the BBC to join the company, Kay said new allegations about its management team and practices “caught me by surprise, are serious and deeply troubling,” adding, “I had no choice but to end my relationship with the company.”
The FBI was looking into allegations that Ozy co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Samir Rao impersonated a YouTube executive in an effort to sell the company to Goldman Sachs. Not to mention the accusations of inflating traffic reporting. And there’s and internal investigation underway at the company.
Having been with Ozy only a short time, it’s still important that Kay made her resignation and reasoning public. Every week, people who follow media hear a new story about how trust in the press continues to decline.
To support a promising idea by committing to it as a career move is bold. Taking a public stance on ethical grounds in any circumstance is hard.
Katty Kay combined both risks in deciding to resign on principle. That’s strong.
MEDIA LOSER:
Laura Ingraham
Fox News’ Laura Ingraham made the baffling assertion Tuesday that “it’s almost always a lie” when people say hospitals are being overwhelmed due to Covid-19.
Hundreds of unvaccinated health care workers in New York were suspended this week. Ingraham railed at the news, saying they’ve “gone from frontline heroes to public health menaces.”
“The staffing shortages due to the mandates are getting worse by the day,” Ingraham said as she claimed this is what’s “sabotaging the health care system.”
“It kind of makes you think this wasn’t about saving the hospitals right from the outset,” she continued, before making her stunning, false claim
“We now know that when they say the hospitals are being overwhelmed it’s almost always a lie,” she said. “And with the delta variant, any hospitals that were stretched usually found themselves in that situation due to staffing shortages created by their stupid vaccine mandates.”
Report after report after report after report after report have come out across the country just in the past few weeks.
Wild unsupported accusations designed specifically to treat hospitals as a menaces. Such a low thing to do in pursuit of ratings.
Oh sorry, we meant: doing such things is “almost< always” in pursuit of ratings.
LINKS WE LIKE
America Is Having a Violence Wave, Not a Crime Wave
– David A. Graham, The Atlantic
A Referendum on Democracy
– Erick Erickson, Substack
Things Can’t Go on Like This for the German Left
– Alexander Brentler, Jacobin
This is a Covid Horror Story in Which No One Actually Gets Covid, And It Could Still Happen to Anyone
– @SummerBrennan, Twitter
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com