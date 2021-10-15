Clay Travis Revives MLB-Georgia Voting Law Dustup, Basks in Atlanta Braves Playoff Success: ‘Revenge’ for Losing All-Star Game

Major League Baseball deemed Atlanta unfit to host the All-Star Game because of Georgia’s voting law, but three months later, the city appears fit to hold the National League Championship Series, a more important event for the sport.

Outkick founder, conservative radio host and noted Braves fan Clay Travis celebrated the team’s championship bid now that MLB has to shine a light on Atlanta during its postseason.

“People in Atlanta and people in Georgia as a whole, democrats, republicans, independents were furious,” Travis told his co-host Buck Sexton, of the local response after the state lost the All-Star Game earlier this year.

The decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta was announced in April by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred amid outside pressure over the Georgia voting bill that many believed was designed to make it more difficult for Black voters to cast their ballot. Three months later, the game was played in Colorado.

Now, Atlanta’s Truist Park, which opened as the Braves home stadium in 2017, will host the NLCS and potentially the World Series. Truist Park sits 14 miles outside of Atlanta, a controversial decision in itself, with critics of the ballpark claiming it was moved away from the city as a way of catering to White suburbs.

“I love it!” Travis said of the Braves hosting the NLCS. “Because it’s revenge for the Braves, they’re going to get to host games that matter way more than the All-Star Game. But is Rob Manfred going to show up?”

Listen above via, The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show

