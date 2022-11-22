Colin Cowherd Insists ‘Poorly Run New York Sports Teams’ Make Decisions Based On Local Media Reactions

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd believes some New York sports organizations are making big decisions based on what fans and local media have said or how they will react.

Cowherd and his co-host Jason McIntyre discussed New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson‘s poor decision not to take the blame in their loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Wilson completely only nine passes out of 22 attempts, threw for 77 yards, and did not record a touchdown. When Wilson was asked if he let his defense down, he said, “no.”

McIntyre thought if Wilson played somewhere other than New York, he might get away with his comments, but not in the world’s media capital. Cowherd acknowledged how much of an impact local media can have on an athlete’s performance.

“I think it’s fair to say in the big cities, especially northeast cities, with larger, louder media, Philly, Boston, New York, GM’s, and owners listen to talk radio,” Cowherd said. “They read the columns. The northeast media has more influence than the west coast media.”

McIntyre disagreed and thought The Herd with Colin Cowherd had more influence than local radio stations, to which Cowherd agreed. Still, Cowherd pivoted and singled out New York because when Cowherd worked at ESPN, he lived in Connecticut and heard it non-stop.

“When I used to live out east in Connecticut, you’d hear WFAN, and you’d hear them Met fans complaining, and then they’d go out and make a signing in free agency because their fans were complaining,” Cowherd added.

Cowherd brought up the example of the New York Mets when they signed Jason Bay to a four-year contract worth $66 million. Bay underperformed as a Metropolitan because he suffered multiple injuries. The Mets released him at the end of the 2012 season with one year left on his contract.

“Like Jason Bay, the outfielder, and you’re like, ‘this is not a good fit for this team,'” Cowherd continued. “I always felt that poorly run New York teams were influenced by media. The well-run teams in New York weren’t, but the poorly-run teams were.”

McIntyre, a Jets fan, hoped members of the organization did not make decisions based on calls heard into WFAN.

“If you work for the Jets and you’re listening to WFAN, you’re the problem, not Zach Wilson,” McIntyre added.

Mike Francesa and Christopher ‘Mad Dog’ Russo made up the duo of Mike and the Mad Dog for 20 years as WFAN’s afternoon drive show, claiming that they were the reason the Mets went out and traded for star catcher Mike Piazza.

Cowherd’s take might not be wrong. If a poorly run organization would take the advice from Mike and the Mad Dog, sports organizations may have made more moves based on the reactions of radio hosts and crazed fans who called into a radio station.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

