Colin Cowherd Says He Had Offers To Join Political Networks But ‘I Don’t Manufacture Outrage’

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd informed his audience that he had offers to join political networks but ultimately shot them down to stay with sports.

Cowherd discussed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James‘ personality and how The Herd host thinks the NBA icon cares too much about how people feel about him. Cowherd immediately pivoted and brought up multiple situations where political news outlets approached him about leaving sports talk radio to do political commentary.

“Years and years ago, this has happened twice in my career, where somebody in the political media has said, ‘would you come to our network and do politics?’ And I always say the same thing, ‘I’m too happy to do politics.’ I don’t manufacture outrage. I’m maybe outraged once a year,” Cowherd said.

He pivoted and brought up the positive January jobs report, but only one side of the political aisle appreciated it compared to the other side.

“That used to be good news,” Cowherd said. “You can’t celebrate that anymore. Half the country is like, ‘hey! You’re one of them libs!’ We had a good jobs report. Americans have jobs. More Americans than ever. You used to be able to celebrate that.”

“If you celebrate a nice day out, it’s like warm out, ‘oh, let me guess, the environment, climate change.’ No, it’s a nice day out. It’s a good jobs report,” he said.

Cowherd brought up “celebrate kindness” regarding LeBron’s donations to start a school in his hometown, Akron, Ohio. But the NBA icon faces heavy criticism from former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom for his muted response about China. Kanter said he would “love to sit down and talk to him,” him was about James.

“Everybody’s bitter, everybody’s angry, nobody likes anybody,” Cowherd said. “They hate (Canadian Prime Minister Justin) Trudeau in Canada; they don’t like Biden here. We don’t like anybody. We don’t like our commissioners. LeBron James grew up with no dad in total chaos in his life, and we’re outraged cause of some opinion on basketball in China?”

Whether it was Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, or another network that tried to get The Herd host to join their airwaves, we’ll always have his take before the 2022 midterms. His show runs a weekly “Where Colin Was Right,” and “Where Colin Was Wrong” segment.

On November 3rd, he predicted the “Red Wave” would take over the midterms, but ultimately did not happen. Mark that under the “Where Colin Was Wrong” part of his show.

Red wave is coming Tuesday. Don’t mess w people’s kids. It lands differently — and they will hold a grudge. Can’t blame em. That’s my Ted Talk. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 3, 2022

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com