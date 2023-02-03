Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘Golf Bug’ Behind Tony Romo’s Broadcast Woes: ‘He’s Winging It’

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks CBS analyst Tony Romo‘s skills as a broadcaster are regressing due to the former NFL quarterback’s “addiction” to golf.

According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand on the podcast The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, CBS had an intervention with Romo last year to help the analyst improve his performance, but after the 2022 season, Romo has faced heavy scrutiny for his work as an analyst, especially about his lack of preparation.

On Friday’s Colin Cowherd Podcast, the host explained that he never hires people who love golf because their lives become consumed by the game.

“I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf,” Cowherd said. “They’re on PGATour.com. They’re putting in the backyard; they’re thinking about it at work. They’re scheduling a trip to Scotland, and they lose sight of their other job.”

The Herd host thinks golf has consumed too much of the CBS analyst’s life that he would rather join the PGA than work as an analyst.

“Romo wants to be on the Tour,” Cowherd said. “He literally wants to be on the Tour. And what’s the first thing Aaron Rodgers does in the off-season? He goes and golfs. He loves it. Both, by the way, great golfers, especially Romo. But I’ve always felt like Tony Romo is one of those guys, and we all have somebody in our social circle like this; they got the golf bug. He’s had it for 15 years.”

Cowherd argued that Romo’s mistakes were more noticeable than NFL on Fox‘s lead analyst Greg Olsen.

“When I listen to Greg Olsen, he sounds like he’s been studying for that three hours for six days,” Cowherd said. “Romo sounds like, sometimes — and he’s entertaining — he’s winging it.”

He compared Romo’s “winging it” to Inside the NBA‘s Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, but the difference is that Romo’s comments come throughout a game and not television like Shaq and Sir Charles.

“Those NFL windows, man, those analyst jobs, those networks do not want to pay those guys $17 million a year,” Cowherd said. “So they sit there with a microscope, and you make a mistake, or they think you’re not putting in the work, they’re going to leak stuff.”

Cowherd referred to Marchand’s reported intervention between Romo and CBS.

“That only gets out because CBS wants it out,” he said.

Listen above via The Colin Cowherd Podcast.

