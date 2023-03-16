Conor McGregor Appears on Hannity, Drops F-Bomb, Surprises 9/11 Charity With $1 Million Donation

UFC legend Conor McGregor dropped an F-Bomb on Hannity as he presented Tunnels to Towers CEO Frank Siller with a check of $1 million to the charity.

On Wednesday night, Sean Hannity had McGregor and Siller on his Fox News program to discuss Siller’s 9/11 charity. Siller’s brother, Stephen, a member of the FDNY, ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel with 60lbs of gear strapped to him, and paid the ultimate sacrifice serving his city when the Twin Towers were hit.

McGregor has greatly supported Siller’s work to start the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. While the two appeared on Hannity, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion surprised the CEO with a hefty donation from his Proper Number 12 Irish Whiskey and did so with some colorful language.

“Frank, I’m honored to support you, and I wanted to just say your brother Stephen is a fucking, excuse me, hero,” McGregor said while holding a giant check for the foundation.

The in-studio audience got a giant laugh at McGregor’s slip of the tongue.

“You had it right the first time,” Siller said.

“He’s a hero, you’re a hero, and I’m proud of Proper 12 and all the people that are working behind the scenes at Proper 12 to make this happen. Here’s another donation from Proper No. 12 and myself,” McGregor said.

The crowd stood up and cheered the big donation as Siller and the UFC icon shared a hug.

“You’re an absolute hero, and God bless you for it,” McGregor said.

“I would have to curse on Fox,” McGregor told Hannity. “I apologize.”

After the Fox News host told McGregor, “don’t worry about it,” Hannity revealed his own donation to the 9/11 charity.

“I’m gonna add $100 grand to your million,” Hannity said as the crowd cheered the news. “We’ve (he and Siller) been friends and partners for a long time, and this has always been a passion of mine, and I work for a lot of charities military related. I’m so proud to be part of yours.”

The former UFC champion explained why it’s important for guys like him and Hannity to donate to charities like Tunnel to Towers.

“Sean, as human beings, it’s our air; it’s a must to give back,” McGregor said. “I work to give back. I work to support my family, and this is what we must do.”

Watch above via Fox News.

