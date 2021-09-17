Doug Gottlieb Blasts Critics Claiming Racism is Keeping NFL Assistant from Top Job, Argues They’re Ignoring Real Reason: A Sex Scandal

As offensive coordinator of arguably the best offense in the NFL, fans and analysts are often surprised when Eric Bieniemy gets bypassed for head coaching jobs.

Racism is often blamed for Bieniemy, who is Black, being forced to remain an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs as top jobs are handed out to other candidates. While the NFL does have a deplorable record of hiring minorities to fill top jobs, with just three Black head coaches currently in the league, Fox Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb slammed the idea that racism is keeping Bieniemy from getting hired.

“Eric Bieniemy had, I believe a DUI, there was some sort of assault accusations…but most notably, when he was at Colorado as the running backs coach involved in recruiting, they had a scandal which caused the entire staff to get fired,” Gottlieb said. “The scandal was they had prostitutes for recruits.”

The early 2000’s scandal was one of the biggest to hit college football this century, in which it was determined sex, drugs and alcohol were used as a way to lure high school recruits to the University of Colorado when head coach Gary Barnett was at the helm.

The latest Bieniemy head coaching rumor is with college football’s USC Trojans, who have an ongoing search after firing Clay Helton. ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter recently tweeted that Bieniemy is expected to be a candidate for the USC gig.

“All Adam Schefter did was a solid for Eric Bieniemy’s agent,” Gottlieb argued, later adding “What Schefter did is wrong. I don’t think that’s truly his job.”

“This is not to say Eric Bieniemy is a bad guy or he is what his past of…18 years ago at Colorado, what that represents,” the radio host continued. Gottlieb reaffirmed that the Chiefs offensive coordinator was not accused of doing anything wrong to a woman during the incident, but he was part of a coaching staff that oversaw a disgraceful prostitution scandal and refused to testify before the NCAA.

Instead of evaluating why Bieniemy keeps getting overlooked, Gottlieb said people “go on this tangential rant which has nothing to do with reality about race playing some sort of factor…Let’s have a little journalism here, let’s just Google. ‘Oh yea he was in Colorado.’”

Gottlieb added that it’s a very difficult scandal to come back from, especially in college where “the treatment of women on college campuses has been in so many ways wrong for so many years.

